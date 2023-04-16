Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Sant Antoni, Spain

10 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 255,000
Cozy apartment in the calm cozy town of Sant Antoni de Calonge, just 200 meters from the bea…
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 530,000
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic panoramic view. Located on the 8th floor…
5 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 2 Floor
€ 2,150,000
Elegant duplex by the sea in Sant Antoni de Calonge On an area of 280 m2 there are 5 bedroo…
2 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
2 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 530,000
First-line apartment with an elegant panoramic view. It is located on floor 8 in a building…
2 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
2 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 290,000
Apartment for sale in Sant Antoni de Calonge . The apartment is located on the 1 sea line in…
6 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
6 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
7 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 1,200,000
A set of two apartments is for sale with the ability to combine into one large 180m2. Locate…
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 800,000
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic view. Located on the 5 floor in a buildin…
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 270,000
A unique offer. For sale spacious apartment 100 meters from the sea and the beach. Apartme…
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms 101 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 650,000
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with a wonderful view of the sand…
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
73 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 390,000
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with beautiful views of the sandy…

Properties features in Sant Antoni, Spain

