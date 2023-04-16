Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sant Antoni, Spain

Sant Antoni de Calonge
1
30 properties total found
5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 Number of rooms 273 m²
€ 950,000
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 255,000
Cozy apartment in the calm cozy town of Sant Antoni de Calonge, just 200 meters from the bea…
4 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 3 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Attention! A very valuable copy and sold with special urgency! Chic house in Sant Antoni de …
5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 3 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Chic bright villa with unforgettable sea views.  Located in a wonderful location in the pres…
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 530,000
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic panoramic view. Located on the 8th floor…
2 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
2 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 530,000
First-line apartment with an elegant panoramic view. It is located on floor 8 in a building…
5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 2 Floor
€ 950,000
Beautiful well-kept house with its own garden. The house is 1,500 meters from the beach. &nb…
5 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 2 Floor
€ 2,150,000
Elegant duplex by the sea in Sant Antoni de Calonge On an area of 280 m2 there are 5 bedroo…
4 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 2 Floor
€ 1,800,000
5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 2 Floor
€ 3,300,000
4 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,100,000
Chic villa in a modern style in the elite urbanization of Torre Valentina. The villa is loc…
4 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 3 Floor
€ 1,800,000
2 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
2 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 290,000
Apartment for sale in Sant Antoni de Calonge . The apartment is located on the 1 sea line in…
6 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
6 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
7 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 1,200,000
A set of two apartments is for sale with the ability to combine into one large 180m2. Locate…
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 800,000
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic view. Located on the 5 floor in a buildin…
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 270,000
A unique offer. For sale spacious apartment 100 meters from the sea and the beach. Apartme…
4 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 2 Floor
€ 2,200,000
6 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
6 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 3 Floor
€ 695,000
6 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
6 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 3 Floor
€ 2,200,000
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms 101 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 650,000
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with a wonderful view of the sand…
Villa 4 room villain Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Lower Empordà, Spain
3 bath 1 000 m²
€ 1,150,000
Villa located in the prestigious Torre Valentina urbanization in the town of Sant Antoni de …
Villa 6 room villain Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 bath 420 m²
€ 2,200,000
Magnificent villa with pool located in the quiet area of ​​Mas Villa (Sant Antoni de Calonge…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 bath 450 m²
€ 1,450,000
This high standing villa is located in the Torrevalentina urbanization, just 5 minutes from …
4 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Modern 4-bedroom villa located in the elite urbanization of Mas Vil & agrave ;, 15 minutes w…
6 room housein Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
6 room house
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
672 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
Spacious 3-storey house with 6 bedrooms and sea views in the prestigious urbanization Puig S…
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
73 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 390,000
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with beautiful views of the sandy…
5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
583 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
This impressive villa is located in the urbanization of Torre Valentine in San Anthony de Ca…
5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
355 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,900,000
A magnificent villa with a beautiful garden is located in the Mas Vila urbanization in San A…
5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
600 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,650,000
A new exclusive villa is located in the privileged urbanization of Mas-Vilar in San Antonio …
6 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
6 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 Number of rooms 532 m²
€ 3,900,000
We present you a modern villa with panoramic sea views and easy access to the beach in the…

