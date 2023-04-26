Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Community of Madrid
  4. Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
  5. San Sebastian de los Reyes
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain

12 properties total found
2 room apartment in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
90 m²
€ 209,000
2 room apartment in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
75 m²
€ 550,000
Beautiful apartment with a tourist license, located a minute walk from La Concha Beach, next…
2 room apartment in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
67 m²
€ 850,000
The new residential complex is located on Aldamar Street in San Sebastian, Basque Country. T…
3 room apartment in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
3 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
100 m²
€ 750,000
The delightful apartment with beautiful views of the bay is located in San Sebastian. Apartm…
4 room apartment in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
4 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
170 m²
€ 950,000
The modern duplex is located in the center of San Sebastian. The apartment has an area of 17…
2 room apartment in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
85 m²
€ 1,550,000
The modern apartment at the planning stage is located in San Sebastian, Spain. The apartment…
4 room apartment in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
4 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
124 m²
€ 1,850,000
The excellent apartment at the planning stage is located in an exclusive residential complex…
2 room apartment in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
100 m²
€ 875,000
The chic apartment is located in the centre of San Sebastian, Spain. In the apartment with a…
3 room apartment in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
3 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
130 m²
€ 800,000
Great apartment located next to Paseo Nuevo and Paseo Salamanca, San Sebastian. The apartmen…
3 room apartment in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
3 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
141 m²
€ 1,350,000
The elegant apartment is located in San Sebastian, Basque Country. The apartment is located …
2 room apartment in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
65 m²
€ 600,000
A completely renovated apartment located in the center of San Sebastian. The apartment is 65…
3 room apartment in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
3 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
106 m²
€ 455,000
The renovated apartment is located in the old part of San Sebastian, Spain. The apartment ha…
