Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. San Pedro del Pinatar
  6. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 263,000
Semi-detached villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Luxury complex of 3 semi…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 469,000
Villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Homes with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms,…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 109 m²
€ 315,000
3 beds semidetached villas in Santiago de la Ribera. Brand new luxury villas a few minutes …
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 128 m²
€ 325,000
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 103 m²
€ 271,000
Villas in Lo Pagan. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terra…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 343,000
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 143 m²
€ 343,000
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 127 m²
€ 325,000
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 139 m²
€ 295,000
Luxury villas in Santiago de la Ribera. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, living …
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 125 m²
€ 249,000
3 beds luxury detached villa in Santiago de la Ribera . Luxury 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms deta…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 295,000
Modern semi-detached villas in San Javier, Costa Cálida, Murcia Homes composed of 3 bedrooms…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir