Realting.com
Spain
Murcia
Region of Murcia
San Pedro del Pinatar
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
41 property total found
3 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
109 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 437,000
We offer you a modern villa located in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia surrounded by all servi…
3 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
109 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 370,000
We offer you a modern, luxurious villa located in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia surrounded b…
3 room house
Las Beatas, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
113 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 345,000
We present a stunning villa in a beautiful modern housing complex in San Pedro del Pinatar.T…
3 room house
Las Beatas, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
113 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 345,000
Introducing the new villa in San Pedro del Pinatar in the indoor urbanization of Altos de Sa…
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
126 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 247,000
Introducing the new modern bungalow in Santiago de la Ribera. A beautiful resort town locate…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 263,000
Semi-detached villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Luxury complex of 3 semi…
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
98 m²
€ 261,000
2 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
83 m²
€ 153,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 263,000
2 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 153,000
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 275,950
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa CálidaThese incredible homes are …
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 239,950
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa CálidaThese incredible homes are …
3 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
98 m²
€ 390,950
Bungalow 3 rooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
63 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 267,000
Bungalow 3 rooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
63 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 279,950
On sale a new bungalow in San Pedro del Pinatar 300 meters from the seaBungalow with an area…
3 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
77 m²
€ 244,000
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
220 m²
€ 469,000
Villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Homes with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms,…
Bungalow 3 rooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
128 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 239,900
New bungalow in a Mediterranean-style residential complex in the city of San Pedro del Pinat…
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
1 bath
69 m²
€ 99,900
2 beds brand new apartments in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom apa…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 139,900
4 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 4 bedrooms & 2 b…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
91 m²
€ 119,900
3 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 3 bedrooms & 2 b…
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 182,000
Townhouses with private garden and sunny solarium in Santiago de Ribera. They consist of 3 …
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
109 m²
€ 315,000
3 beds semidetached villas in Santiago de la Ribera. Brand new luxury villas a few minutes …
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
128 m²
€ 284,950
Luxury villa in Santiago de la Ribera. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with priv…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
128 m²
€ 325,000
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
115 m²
€ 249,000
Cozy 3 bedroom townhouses with private pool in San Pedro del Pinatar. Located in a consolid…
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
64 m²
€ 155,000
Cozy 2 bedroom apartments top floor with sunny private solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar. L…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
103 m²
€ 271,000
Villas in Lo Pagan. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terra…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 343,000
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
143 m²
€ 343,000
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
