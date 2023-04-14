Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. San Pedro del Pinatar
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
3 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 239,950
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa CálidaThese incredible homes are …
3 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 275,950
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa CálidaThese incredible homes are …
2 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
1 bath 69 m²
€ 99,900
2 beds brand new apartments in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom apa…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 119,900
3 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 3 bedrooms & 2 b…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 139,900
4 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 4 bedrooms & 2 b…
2 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 64 m²
€ 155,000
Cozy 2 bedroom apartments top floor with sunny private solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar. L…
2 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 239,900
Apartments in a top floor a few meters from the beach in Santiago de la Ribera. They consis…
2 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 60 m²
€ 145,900
2 beds ground floor apartments near the beach in Lo Pagán. Brand new apartments with 2 bedro…
4 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 152,000
4 beds brand new apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar. Brand new & key ready apartments with 2…
3 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 108 m²
€ 209,900
3 beds brand new apartments in Santiago de la Ribera near the beach. Brand new apartments in…
2 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 67 m²
€ 209,000
2 beds apartments near the beach in Santiago de la Ribera . Brand new apartments 200 m. walk…
2 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 67 m²
€ 234,000
2 beds apartments near the beach in Santiago de la Ribera . Brand new apartments 200 m. walk…
3 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 76 m²
€ 189,000
Brand new apartments by the beach in Lo Pagán & Santiago de la Ribera . Brand new modern des…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir