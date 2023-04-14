Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

146 properties total found
3 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 111 m²
€ 207,500
Semi-detached houses in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Cálida A set of 3 semi-detached houses …
3 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 126 m²
€ 399,000
Villas in Lo Romero Golf, Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca These private homes on 265m2 pl…
3 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 146 m²
€ 520,000
Independent villa in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca This exclusive 467 m2 home is the pe…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 116 m²
€ 299,000
Townhouses with private pool in Lo Pagán, Murcia, Costa Cálida 5 semi-detached villas each w…
3 room housein San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m² Number of floors 2
€ 437,000
We offer you a modern villa located in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia surrounded by all servi…
3 room housein San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 370,000
We offer you a modern, luxurious villa located in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia surrounded b…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 109 m²
€ 370,000
Villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Calida Each home has 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 fu…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 259,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of bea…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 299,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of bea…
3 room housein Las Beatas, Spain
3 room house
Las Beatas, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 113 m² Number of floors 2
€ 345,000
We present a stunning villa in a beautiful modern housing complex in San Pedro del Pinatar.T…
3 room housein Las Beatas, Spain
3 room house
Las Beatas, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 113 m² Number of floors 2
€ 345,000
Introducing the new villa in San Pedro del Pinatar in the indoor urbanization of Altos de Sa…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 63 m²
€ 267,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF APARTMENTS IN LO PAGAN New Build residential complex of apartment…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 63 m²
€ 279,950
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF APARTMENTS IN LO PAGAN New Build residential complex of apartment…
2 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 279,950
2 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 284,950
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 139 m²
€ 585,000
NEW BUILD ONE LEVEL VILLA IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ Beautiful one level villa’s with 3 bed…
3 room townhousein San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 469,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ New Build development of townhouses with pr…
3 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 151 m²
€ 380,000
NEW BUILD QUADS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR ~ ~ New Build small development of 4 modern quads i…
3 room townhousein San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 111 m²
€ 324,000
NEW SEMIDETACHED VILLAS WITH PRIVATE POOL 800 m TO BEACH~ ~ Luxury complex of 10 semidetache…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 419,900
NEW BUILD ONE LEVEL VILLA IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ Beautiful one level villa’s with 3 bed…
2 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 153,000
KEY READY GROUND FLOOR BUNGALOWS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ 2 New Build ground floor proper…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 125 m²
€ 525,000
NEW BUILD VILLA IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ Beautiful villa with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms …
3 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 102 m²
€ 240,000
BUNGALOW IN THE MAR MENOR~ ~ Fantastic bungalow on the ground floor in Santiago de la Ribera…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 329,000
2 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 379,950
On the beachfront, the Residencial offers one of the best residences in Lo Pagan.~ ~ You can…
3 room townhousein San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 263,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 3 sem…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 359,000
3 room townhousein San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 98 m²
€ 261,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 3 sem…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 399,900
NEW BUILD ONE LEVEL VILLA IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ Beautiful one level villa’s with 3 bed…
2 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
1 bath 61 m²
€ 220,000
NEW BUILD SEAFRONT APARTMENTS IN LO PAGAN~ ~ New Build residential of 10 frontline apartment…
