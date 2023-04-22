Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain

Villa 4 room villa in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4 bath 250 m²
€ 1,950,000
For sale this brand new villa, with modern architecture, close to the beach and Puerto Banus…
Villa 4 room villa in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
6 bath 607 m²
€ 3,285,000
For sale this turnkey beachside villa, located in Guadalmina Baja, close to the sea and golf…
Villa 6 room villa in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
6 bath 603 m²
€ 3,900,000
For sale this villa of traditional Mediterranean architecture with a contemporary interior, …
