UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Andalusia
Malaga
Marbella
San Pedro de Alcantara
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
196 m²
€ 1,150,000
We bring to your attention a fine property for the investments. Tennis club with five tenni…
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
60 m²
€ 259,000
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 142,000
3 room apartment
Teulada, Spain
2 bath
112 m²
1 Floor
€ 89,350
We are glad to offer you wonderful apartments in a central part of the city the Apartment i…
9 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
10 Number of rooms
11 bath
470 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Introducing the luxury villa with sea views in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. This is a…
Villa 3 room villa
Alacant Alicante, Spain
2 bath
170 m²
€ 177,798
A magnificent villa project with the possibility of location on the coast. The model is char…
1 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
1 bath
65 m²
€ 159,000
2 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
2 bath
147 m²
€ 299,000
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
13 Number of rooms
4 bath
270 m²
Number of floors 4
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
3 bath
185 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 647,000
Elite Villa in Urbanization El Portet & ndash; a real pearl in Moraira with beautiful nature…
Villa 3 room villa
Algorfa, Spain
3 bath
123 m²
€ 387,184
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
145 m²
1 Floor
€ 408,006
For sale apartment in Alicante in the Centro area, located on the 1st floor. The total area …
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map