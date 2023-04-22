Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Marbella
  6. San Pedro de Alcantara

Residential properties for sale in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain

7 properties total found
2 room apartment in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 205,500
From 205,500 euros to 366,500 euros! 500 meters from the beach Sale ڤ Apartments, Premises…
2 room apartment in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
2 bath 101 m²
€ 245,000
3 room apartment in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
3 room apartment
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 225,000
Villa 4 room villa in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4 bath 250 m²
€ 1,950,000
For sale this brand new villa, with modern architecture, close to the beach and Puerto Banus…
5 room house in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
5 room house
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
5 Number of rooms 730 m²
€ 2,345,000
Villa for sale and rent in San Pedro de Alcantara, with bedroom 5, bathroom 3, bathroom 1, t…
Villa 4 room villa in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
6 bath 607 m²
€ 3,285,000
For sale this turnkey beachside villa, located in Guadalmina Baja, close to the sea and golf…
Villa 6 room villa in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
6 bath 603 m²
€ 3,900,000
For sale this villa of traditional Mediterranean architecture with a contemporary interior, …
