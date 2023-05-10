Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. San Miguel de Salinas
  7. Villas

Villas for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
€ 549,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
€ 1,050,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 94 m²
€ 720,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€ 549,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
€ 435,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
€ 660,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
€ 700,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
€ 700,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
€ 365,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
€ 199,000
Villa 2 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 945,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
€ 760,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
€ 450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 83 m²
€ 184,900
Villa 3 room villa in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
€ 449,000
Villa 2 room villa in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 112,000
Villa 5 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
€ 199,900
Villa 4 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1
€ 486,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 850,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
€ 236,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€ 660,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
€ 435,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
€ 365,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
€ 1,385,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
€ 399,900
Villa 2 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€ 249,000
Villa Villa in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa Villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
€ 74,950
Villa 4 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€ 175,000
Villa 2 room villa in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1
€ 275,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
€ 184,000
