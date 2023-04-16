UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
San Miguel de Salinas
Lake Residential properties for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room apartment
Spain, Spain
374 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,390,000
This project, fully developed and decorated by Fendi, is a new project consisting of 56 resi…
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath
241 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 760,000
Fantastic place to live! Modern and exclusive villas of the highest level! Immediate prox…
1 room apartment
Javea, Spain
1 bath
64 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 144,414
The first line of the sea! Profitability 50%! First place in the real estate…
Villa 5 room villa
Denia, Spain
4 bath
458 m²
€ 997,950
Property in modern design and view of the Mediterranean Sea. The facility has a large living…
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
3 bath
339 m²
€ 760,000
Villa for connoisseurs of modern building art and design solutions. The luxurious sea and ma…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
2 bath
160 m²
€ 288,500
We offer for sale a charming Mediterranean-style villa in a quiet area of Calpe with magnifi…
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
2 bath
133 m²
€ 341,704
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath
204 m²
€ 980,088
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The house has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
107 m²
€ 553,000
Apartments for sale of 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with sea views from all homes. A residential p…
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
141 m²
€ 273,767
Detached Villa in Roda. Luxury villa on the golf course, in Roda. It consists of 3 bedrooms …
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 350,000
The exclusive format of the modern real estate and which is successfully implemented in the…
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
185 m²
€ 345,900
A unique new complex in Finestrat, located within the Puig Campana golf course and with spec…
