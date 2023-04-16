Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. San Miguel de Salinas

Lake Residential properties for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartmentin Spain, Spain
4 room apartment
Spain, Spain
374 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,390,000
This project, fully developed and decorated by Fendi, is a new project consisting of 56 resi…
Villa 4 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath 241 m² Number of floors 4
€ 760,000
Fantastic place to live! Modern and exclusive villas of the highest level! Immediate prox…
1 room apartmentin Javea, Spain
1 room apartment
Javea, Spain
1 bath 64 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 144,414
The first line of the sea! Profitability 50%! First place in the real estate…
Villa 5 room villain Denia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Denia, Spain
4 bath 458 m²
€ 997,950
Property in modern design and view of the Mediterranean Sea. The facility has a large living…
Villa 3 room villain Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
3 bath 339 m²
€ 760,000
Villa for connoisseurs of modern building art and design solutions. The luxurious sea and ma…
Villa 4 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
2 bath 160 m²
€ 288,500
We offer for sale a charming Mediterranean-style villa in a quiet area of Calpe with magnifi…
Villa 3 room villain Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
2 bath 133 m²
€ 341,704
Villa 3 room villain Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath 204 m²
€ 980,088
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The house has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 553,000
Apartments for sale of 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with sea views from all homes. A residential p…
Villa 3 room villain San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 141 m²
€ 273,767
Detached Villa in Roda. Luxury villa on the golf course, in Roda. It consists of 3 bedrooms …
3 room apartmentin Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath 100 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 350,000
The exclusive format of the modern real estate and which is successfully implemented in the…
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 185 m²
€ 345,900
A unique new complex in Finestrat, located within the Puig Campana golf course and with spec…
