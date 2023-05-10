Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

32 properties total found
Bungalow 3 rooms in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 145,000
3 room house in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3 room house
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 389,000
3 room house in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3 room house
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 375,000
3 room house in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3 room house
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 420,000
3 room house in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3 room house
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 399,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
€ 399,900
Villa 4 room villa in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
€ 460,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€ 345,300
Villa 4 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 244 m²
€ 420,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€ 229,900
Villa 4 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
€ 720,000
3 room house in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room house
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 405,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
€ 309,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€ 1,120,000
Villa 4 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
€ 1,260,000
3 room house in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room house
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 399,000
3 room house in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room house
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 394,000
3 room house in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room house
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 389,000
3 room house in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room house
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
3 room house in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room house
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 365,000
3 room house in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room house
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 385,000
3 room house in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room house
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 810,000
3 room house in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room house
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 910,000
3 room house in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room house
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 486,000
Bungalow 4 rooms in Las Escalericas, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 320,000
3 room house in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room house
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 569,000
Bungalow 4 rooms in Las Escalericas, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 320,000
4 room house in Las Escalericas, Spain
4 room house
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 910,000
3 room house in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room house
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 315,000
Villa 4 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 970 m²
€ 3,300,000
