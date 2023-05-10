Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. San Miguel de Salinas
  7. Bungalow

Seaview Bungalows for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

Bungalow 3 rooms in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 145,000
Bungalow 4 rooms in Las Escalericas, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 320,000
Bungalow 4 rooms in Las Escalericas, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 320,000
