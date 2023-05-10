Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. San Miguel de Salinas
  7. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

2 room apartment in Las Escalericas, Spain
2 room apartment
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
€ 229,000
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
€ 174,900
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
€ 159,900
2 room apartment in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 278,500
3 room apartment in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room apartment
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 325,000
2 room apartment in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 205,000
2 room apartment in Las Escalericas, Spain
2 room apartment
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 220,000
2 room apartment in Las Escalericas, Spain
2 room apartment
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
2 room apartment in Las Escalericas, Spain
2 room apartment
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 225,000
2 room apartment in Las Escalericas, Spain
2 room apartment
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 225,000
2 room apartment in Las Escalericas, Spain
2 room apartment
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 225,000
2 room apartment in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
€ 204,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 765,000
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 74,999
2 room apartment in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
€ 278,500
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€ 279,000
3 room apartment in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room apartment
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€ 234,000
