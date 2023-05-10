Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. San Miguel de Salinas
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

109 properties total found
3 room apartment in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room apartment
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 294,000
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
€ 149,900
2 room apartment in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 129,900
2 room apartment in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€ 220,000
2 room apartment in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€ 204,000
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
€ 164,900
3 room apartment in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room apartment
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€ 395,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€ 340,000
2 room apartment in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
€ 228,000
2 room apartment in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
€ 195,000
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 79,900
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
€ 149,900
2 room apartment in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€ 259,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 4
€ 340,000
2 room apartment in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
€ 149,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Las Escalericas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€ 98,900
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
€ 149,900
3 room apartment in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3 room apartment
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
€ 280,000
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€ 124,100
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
€ 164,900
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€ 149,900
2 room apartment in Las Escalericas, Spain
2 room apartment
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
€ 229,000
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 6/8
€ 155,900
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/8
€ 154,900
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 5/8
€ 152,900
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/8
€ 164,900
2 room apartment in Las Escalericas, Spain
2 room apartment
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
€ 229,000
2 room apartment in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
2 room apartment in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 196,000
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
€ 174,900
