  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. San Javier
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in San Javier, Spain

32 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 142 m²
€ 689,900
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 114 m²
€ 539,900
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 359,900
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 519,900
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
€ 333,900
Semi-detached villas in Roda Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida A residential complex of 5 semi-deta…
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 194 m²
€ 455,000
Villa is located in Los Alcázares. This wonderful villa is built according to quality standa…
Villa 4 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 130 m²
€ 550,000
A luxury villa with private pool and parking space on the plot. The villa has a terrace area…
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 125 m²
€ 247,000
Semi-detached villas in San Javier, Costa Calida, Murcia A complex made up of 8 semi-detache…
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 132 m²
€ 385,000
Detached villas in Roda, Murcia, Costa Calida Each house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wit…
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 465 m²
€ 780,000
LUXURY VILLA WITH PRIVATE PIER~ ~ Between two seas, the Mar Menor and the Mediterranean, is …
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 145 m²
€ 445,000
FIRST LINE GOLF VILLA~ ~ Located in the Urbanization of Villas in Roda Golf in a gated compl…
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 465 m²
€ 780,000
LUXURY VILLA WITH PRIVATE PIER~ ~ Between two seas, the Mar Menor and the Mediterranean, is …
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 325,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 325,000
Semi-detached villas in San Javier, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex that has 24 apartm…
Villa 2 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 256,800
Semi-detached villas in San Javier, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex that has 24 apartm…
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 115 m²
€ 399,950
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 101 m²
€ 349,000
Villas in Roda Golf Resort, Murcia, Costa CálidaHomes with 2 or 3 bedrooms, with 2 bathrooms…
Villa 2 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 209,000
Townhouses in Roda Golf Resort, Murcia, Costa CálidaHomes with 2 or 3 bedrooms, with 2 bathr…
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 297,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 271 m²
€ 295,000
Detached Villa in Roda, San Javier. Villas in Roda, San Javier. They consist of 3 bedrooms a…
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 141 m²
€ 304,000
Detached Villa in Roda. Luxury villa on the golf course, in Roda. It consists of 3 bedrooms …
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
4 bath 135 m²
€ 400,000
Luxury villas in golf course in San Javier. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, 1 t…
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 260 m²
€ 800,000
Luxury villas in golf course in San Javier. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, liv…
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
4 bath 175 m²
€ 1,150,000
Villas for sale in San Javier, Murcia, Costa Cálida Three exclusive villas in a residential …
