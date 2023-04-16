UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Murcia
Region of Murcia
San Javier
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in San Javier, Spain
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 339,900
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with a total …
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
84 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 303,900
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with an area …
4 room house
San Javier, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable two-story house wit…
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
125 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 389,900
We offer you a modern villa located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor. The house is …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
77 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 256,800
We offer you a modern townhouse located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor. The house…
2 room house
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 193,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
4 bath
143 m²
€ 339,000
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
91 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 230,900
We offer you a modern, luxurious villa located in Los Alcázares. The villa is located on the…
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
115 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 399,950
For sale a separate house in San Javier, 600 meters from the sea. The villa has 115 square m…
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 319,950
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 359,950
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 325,000
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
3 bath
115 m²
€ 399,950
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
94 m²
€ 319,950
2 room house
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
63 m²
€ 267,950
2 room house
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
63 m²
€ 247,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 bath
111 m²
€ 324,000
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
107 m²
€ 297,000
2 room house
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
83 m²
€ 216,000
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
145 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 445,000
We offer you a magnificent country house modern and and locateded in San Javier. The countr…
