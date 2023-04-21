UAE
TRY
Realting.com
Spain
Murcia
Region of Murcia
San Javier
Houses
Houses for sale in San Javier, Spain
77 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
68 m²
€ 235,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 256,800
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
€ 231,695
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 325,000
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
126 m²
€ 247,000
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 264,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
94 m²
€ 312,000
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
114 m²
€ 539,900
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
142 m²
€ 689,900
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 359,900
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
€ 519,900
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
€ 333,900
Semi-detached villas in Roda Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida A residential complex of 5 semi-deta…
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 339,900
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with a total …
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
84 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 303,900
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with an area …
4 room house
San Javier, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable two-story house wit…
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
3 bath
194 m²
€ 455,000
Villa is located in Los Alcázares. This wonderful villa is built according to quality standa…
Villa 4 room villa
San Javier, Spain
3 bath
130 m²
€ 550,000
A luxury villa with private pool and parking space on the plot. The villa has a terrace area…
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 325,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 256,800
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
125 m²
€ 247,000
Semi-detached villas in San Javier, Costa Calida, Murcia A complex made up of 8 semi-detache…
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
132 m²
€ 385,000
Detached villas in Roda, Murcia, Costa Calida Each house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wit…
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
3 bath
220 m²
€ 469,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build development of townhouses with priv…
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 289,500
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
465 m²
€ 780,000
LUXURY VILLA WITH PRIVATE PIER~ ~ Between two seas, the Mar Menor and the Mediterranean, is …
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
145 m²
€ 445,000
FIRST LINE GOLF VILLA~ ~ Located in the Urbanization of Villas in Roda Golf in a gated compl…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 236,800
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
4 bath
143 m²
€ 465,000
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ New Build development of detached villas locate…
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
145 m²
€ 445,000
FIRST LINE GOLF VILLA~ ~ Located in the Urbanization of Villas in Roda Golf in a gated compl…
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
465 m²
€ 780,000
LUXURY VILLA WITH PRIVATE PIER~ ~ Between two seas, the Mar Menor and the Mediterranean, is …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 236,800
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
