Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. San Javier
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in San Javier, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
3 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 151 m²
€ 445,000
Semi-detached villas in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Calida 4 spacious semi-detached houses …
3 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 258,000
3 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m² Number of floors 4
€ 242,000
2 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 82 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 206,000
2 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² Number of floors 4
€ 215,000
3 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 247,000
Residential in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida.&nbsp; Composed of 24 apartme…
3 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 216,000
Residential in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Composed of 24 apartments with 3 …
3 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 103 m²
€ 200,040
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
2 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 179,430
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
2 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 175,662
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
2 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 173,214
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
2 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² Number of floors 4
€ 179,000
We offer a new apartment with sea views in Los Alcázares. Los Alcasares Coast is located in …
2 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 78 m²
€ 193,700
Puerto Marina is located in the heart of the Mar Menor. It is situated in a typicallly Medit…
2 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 198,290
Apartment in Los Alcazares, Costa Blanca Los Alcázares is a beautiful tourist place that has…
2 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 168,000
Apartments with 3 bedrooms Miradores del Puerto is a complex of apartments with two and thre…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir