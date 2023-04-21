Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. San Javier
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in San Javier, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
47 properties total found
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 242,000
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 71 m²
€ 195,000
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 166,176
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 240,000
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 206,000
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 221,000
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 265,000
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 151 m²
€ 445,000
Semi-detached villas in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Calida 4 spacious semi-detached houses …
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 1
€ 99,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 78 m²
€ 198,290
Apartment in Los Alcázares with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen open to the living room, fi…
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 79 m²
€ 159,000
Beautiful Mediterranean-style apartments consisting of two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a liv…
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 141 m²
€ 240,000
New San Javier Complex will have 87 modern and spacious apartments, with 3 residential build…
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 170,000
APARTMENT IN THE MAR MENOR~ ~ Apartment located 2 minutes walk from the beach and the Mar Me…
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 239,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 285,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 239,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 170,000
APARTMENT IN THE MAR MENOR~ ~ Apartment located 2 minutes walk from the beach and the Mar Me…
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 285,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 239,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 170,000
APARTMENT IN THE MAR MENOR~ ~ Apartment located 2 minutes walk from the beach and the Mar Me…
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 285,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 101 m²
€ 214,000
Private complex will have 87 modern and spacious apartments, with 3 residential buildings, l…
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 151,000
BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEW APARTMENTS IN LA MANGA This urbanization is located in the area with the…
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 168,000
BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEW APARTMENTS IN LA MANGA This urbanization is located in the largest ex…
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 102 m²
€ 190,000
BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEW APARTMENTS IN LA MANGA This urbanization is located in the largest exp…
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 258,000
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 82 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 206,000
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m² Number of floors 4
€ 242,000
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² Number of floors 4
€ 215,000
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 166,176
BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEW APARTMENTS IN LA MANGA This urbanization is located in the largest ex…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir