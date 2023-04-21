UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Murcia
Region of Murcia
San Javier
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in San Javier, Spain
Apartment
Clear all
47 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
150 m²
€ 242,000
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
71 m²
€ 195,000
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 166,176
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
€ 240,000
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 206,000
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 221,000
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
€ 265,000
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 bath
151 m²
€ 445,000
Semi-detached villas in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Calida 4 spacious semi-detached houses …
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 99,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
€ 198,290
Apartment in Los Alcázares with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen open to the living room, fi…
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
79 m²
€ 159,000
Beautiful Mediterranean-style apartments consisting of two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a liv…
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
141 m²
€ 240,000
New San Javier Complex will have 87 modern and spacious apartments, with 3 residential build…
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
1 bath
65 m²
€ 170,000
APARTMENT IN THE MAR MENOR~ ~ Apartment located 2 minutes walk from the beach and the Mar Me…
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 239,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 285,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 239,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
1 bath
65 m²
€ 170,000
APARTMENT IN THE MAR MENOR~ ~ Apartment located 2 minutes walk from the beach and the Mar Me…
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 285,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 239,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
1 bath
65 m²
€ 170,000
APARTMENT IN THE MAR MENOR~ ~ Apartment located 2 minutes walk from the beach and the Mar Me…
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 285,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
101 m²
€ 214,000
Private complex will have 87 modern and spacious apartments, with 3 residential buildings, l…
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
87 m²
€ 151,000
BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEW APARTMENTS IN LA MANGA This urbanization is located in the area with the…
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
91 m²
€ 168,000
BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEW APARTMENTS IN LA MANGA This urbanization is located in the largest ex…
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
102 m²
€ 190,000
BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEW APARTMENTS IN LA MANGA This urbanization is located in the largest exp…
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
136 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 258,000
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
82 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 206,000
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
136 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 242,000
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 215,000
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 166,176
BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEW APARTMENTS IN LA MANGA This urbanization is located in the largest ex…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map