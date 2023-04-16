Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. San Fulgencio
  7. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in San Fulgencio, Spain

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room housein San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room house
San Fulgencio, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 379,900
Modern villa with pool in San Fulgencio. The hotel is located in a closed residential comple…
3 room housein San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room house
San Fulgencio, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 429,900
New modern villa in San Fulhensio developer. Villa with an area of 101 square meters. m., It…
3 room housein San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room house
San Fulgencio, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 109 m² Number of floors 2
€ 369,900
Modern villa with pool in San Fulgencio. The hotel is located in a closed residential comple…
3 room housein San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room house
San Fulgencio, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 399,900
New modern villa in San Fulhensio developer. Villa with an area of 101 square meters. m., Ha…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir