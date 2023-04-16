Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Safor, Spain

8 properties total found
Villa 2 room villain Oliva, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Oliva, Spain
1 bath 282 m²
€ 165,000
House for sale with land in Oliva. Rustic terrain. There is the main house, dovecote, garage…
Villa 3 room villain Oliva, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 522,000
Townhouses in Oliva Nova Golf, Costa BlancaA residential complex consisting of 10 two-storey…
Villa 6 room villain Gandia, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Gandia, Spain
5 bath 751 m²
€ 875,000
The luxurious manor house with pool and garage is for sale in an urbanization near the city …
Villa 5 room villain la Font d en Carros, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
la Font d en Carros, Spain
4 bath 471 m²
€ 270,000
In the urbanization of La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz for sale a house with a restaur…
Villa 3 room villain Gandia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Gandia, Spain
3 bath 215 m²
€ 294,700
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
Villa 5 room villain Ador, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ador, Spain
5 bath 292 m²
€ 535,000
Precious villa with excellent views of the mountains and the sea is located in the urbanizat…
Villa 4 room villain Gandia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Gandia, Spain
4 bath 200 m²
€ 390,000
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
Villa 4 room villain Xeraco, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xeraco, Spain
2 bath 149 m²
€ 414,750
The house is completely renovated is located on the 1st line of the beach of Xeraco. Ideal …

Properties features in Safor, Spain

