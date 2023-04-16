Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Safor, Spain

Townhouse 4 bedroomsin la Font d en Carros, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
la Font d en Carros, Spain
2 bath 134 m²
€ 100,000
In La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz a town house is for sale, just 10 minutes from the …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
1 bath 67 m²
€ 100,000
House with beautiful patio in Xeresa. It is in the very green and very quiet area of Xeresa.…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 85,000
Area 164 m2. Plot 146 m2. The townhouse has 2 floors, plus a garage and 2 patios. To reform.…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
3 bath 511 m²
€ 588,000
District Benirredra (Gandia). Quiet neighborhood, 3-storey corner house, with garage. Ideal …

