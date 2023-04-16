Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Valencia

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Safor, Spain

Oliva
14
Gandia
12
17 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 395,000
We present you the apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in the city of Xere…
3 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 278,000
Apartments in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential comple…
2 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 65 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 172,000
Modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment o…
3 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 395,000
We present you an apartment in a new closed complex from a developer in the city of Xeresa, …
2 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 64 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 176,000
Apartment in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential complex…
1 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
1 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 166,000
A modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment…
2 room apartmentin Xeraco, Spain
2 room apartment
Xeraco, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 169,000
Apartament with 2 bedrooms in Gandia, Valencian Community Great value for the price. Surface…
3 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 350,900
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Costa BlancaMuch more than a house by the sea. Two or three b…
Villa 3 room villain Oliva, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 522,000
Townhouses in Oliva Nova Golf, Costa BlancaA residential complex consisting of 10 two-storey…
3 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 825,000
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 715,000
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 109 m²
€ 362,725
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
4 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
4 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
4 bath 280 m²
€ 1,906,187
Apartments in Oliva, Valencia, Costa Blanca A residential where you will have EVERYTHING. Th…
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 444,446
Apartments in Oliva, Valencia, Costa Blanca A residential where you will have EVERYTHING. Th…
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 298,000
2 room apartmentin Xeraco, Spain
2 room apartment
Xeraco, Spain
2 bath 65 m²
€ 172,000
Apartament with 1 bedroom in Gandia, Valencian Community Great value for the price. Surface …
3 room apartmentin Xeraco, Spain
3 room apartment
Xeraco, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 233,000
Apartaments with 3 bedrooms in Gandia, Valencia Great value for the price. Surface of 58 m2 …

Properties features in Safor, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir