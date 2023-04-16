Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Safor, Spain

3 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 395,000
We present you an apartment in a new closed complex from a developer in the city of Xeresa, …
2 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 65 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 172,000
Modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment o…
3 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 278,000
Apartments in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential comple…
3 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 395,000
We present you the apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in the city of Xere…
2 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 64 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 176,000
Apartment in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential complex…
1 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
1 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 166,000
A modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment…
2 room apartmentin Xeraco, Spain
2 room apartment
Xeraco, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 169,000
Apartament with 2 bedrooms in Gandia, Valencian Community Great value for the price. Surface…
3 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 350,900
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Costa BlancaMuch more than a house by the sea. Two or three b…
3 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 825,000
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 715,000
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 109 m²
€ 362,725
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
4 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
4 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
4 bath 280 m²
€ 1,906,187
Apartments in Oliva, Valencia, Costa Blanca A residential where you will have EVERYTHING. Th…
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 444,446
Apartments in Oliva, Valencia, Costa Blanca A residential where you will have EVERYTHING. Th…
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 298,000
2 room apartmentin Xeraco, Spain
2 room apartment
Xeraco, Spain
2 bath 65 m²
€ 172,000
Apartament with 1 bedroom in Gandia, Valencian Community Great value for the price. Surface …
3 room apartmentin Xeraco, Spain
3 room apartment
Xeraco, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 233,000
Apartaments with 3 bedrooms in Gandia, Valencia Great value for the price. Surface of 58 m2 …

Properties features in Safor, Spain

