Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Valencia

Residential properties for sale in Safor, Spain

Oliva
14
Gandia
12
33 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 395,000
We present you the apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in the city of Xere…
3 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 278,000
Apartments in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential comple…
2 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 65 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 172,000
Modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment o…
3 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 395,000
We present you an apartment in a new closed complex from a developer in the city of Xeresa, …
2 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 64 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 176,000
Apartment in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential complex…
1 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
1 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 166,000
A modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin la Font d en Carros, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
la Font d en Carros, Spain
2 bath 134 m²
€ 100,000
In La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz a town house is for sale, just 10 minutes from the …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
1 bath 67 m²
€ 100,000
House with beautiful patio in Xeresa. It is in the very green and very quiet area of Xeresa.…
Villa 2 room villain Oliva, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Oliva, Spain
1 bath 282 m²
€ 165,000
House for sale with land in Oliva. Rustic terrain. There is the main house, dovecote, garage…
2 room apartmentin Xeraco, Spain
2 room apartment
Xeraco, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 169,000
Apartament with 2 bedrooms in Gandia, Valencian Community Great value for the price. Surface…
3 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 350,900
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Costa BlancaMuch more than a house by the sea. Two or three b…
Villa 3 room villain Oliva, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 522,000
Townhouses in Oliva Nova Golf, Costa BlancaA residential complex consisting of 10 two-storey…
3 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 825,000
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 715,000
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 109 m²
€ 362,725
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
4 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
4 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
4 bath 280 m²
€ 1,906,187
Apartments in Oliva, Valencia, Costa Blanca A residential where you will have EVERYTHING. Th…
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 444,446
Apartments in Oliva, Valencia, Costa Blanca A residential where you will have EVERYTHING. Th…
Villa 6 room villain Gandia, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Gandia, Spain
5 bath 751 m²
€ 875,000
The luxurious manor house with pool and garage is for sale in an urbanization near the city …
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 85,000
Area 164 m2. Plot 146 m2. The townhouse has 2 floors, plus a garage and 2 patios. To reform.…
Villa 5 room villain la Font d en Carros, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
la Font d en Carros, Spain
4 bath 471 m²
€ 270,000
In the urbanization of La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz for sale a house with a restaur…
Villa 3 room villain Gandia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Gandia, Spain
3 bath 215 m²
€ 294,700
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
3 bath 511 m²
€ 588,000
District Benirredra (Gandia). Quiet neighborhood, 3-storey corner house, with garage. Ideal …
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 298,000
Villa 5 room villain Ador, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ador, Spain
5 bath 292 m²
€ 535,000
Precious villa with excellent views of the mountains and the sea is located in the urbanizat…
Villa 4 room villain Gandia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Gandia, Spain
4 bath 200 m²
€ 390,000
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
Villa 4 room villain Xeraco, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xeraco, Spain
2 bath 149 m²
€ 414,750
The house is completely renovated is located on the 1st line of the beach of Xeraco. Ideal …
2 room apartmentin Xeraco, Spain
2 room apartment
Xeraco, Spain
2 bath 65 m²
€ 172,000
Apartament with 1 bedroom in Gandia, Valencian Community Great value for the price. Surface …
3 room apartmentin Xeraco, Spain
3 room apartment
Xeraco, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 233,000
Apartaments with 3 bedrooms in Gandia, Valencia Great value for the price. Surface of 58 m2 …
3 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 272 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 461,044
The excellent housing estate in the prestigious district of the city of Deniya. Is this ur…
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 158 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 322,838
Excellent residential complex in the prestigious area of Deniy.There is this urbanization a …

Properties features in Safor, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir