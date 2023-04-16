UAE
TRY
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Valencia
Residential properties for sale in Safor, Spain
33 properties total found
3 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 395,000
We present you the apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in the city of Xere…
3 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 278,000
Apartments in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential comple…
2 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
65 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 172,000
Modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment o…
3 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 395,000
We present you an apartment in a new closed complex from a developer in the city of Xeresa, …
2 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
64 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 176,000
Apartment in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential complex…
1 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 166,000
A modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
la Font d en Carros, Spain
2 bath
134 m²
€ 100,000
In La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz a town house is for sale, just 10 minutes from the …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
1 bath
67 m²
€ 100,000
House with beautiful patio in Xeresa. It is in the very green and very quiet area of Xeresa.…
Villa 2 room villa
Oliva, Spain
1 bath
282 m²
€ 165,000
House for sale with land in Oliva. Rustic terrain. There is the main house, dovecote, garage…
2 room apartment
Xeraco, Spain
1 bath
65 m²
€ 169,000
Apartament with 2 bedrooms in Gandia, Valencian Community Great value for the price. Surface…
3 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath
121 m²
€ 350,900
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Costa BlancaMuch more than a house by the sea. Two or three b…
Villa 3 room villa
Oliva, Spain
2 bath
72 m²
€ 522,000
Townhouses in Oliva Nova Golf, Costa BlancaA residential complex consisting of 10 two-storey…
3 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath
167 m²
€ 825,000
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath
155 m²
€ 715,000
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath
109 m²
€ 362,725
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
4 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
4 bath
280 m²
€ 1,906,187
Apartments in Oliva, Valencia, Costa Blanca A residential where you will have EVERYTHING. Th…
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath
96 m²
€ 444,446
Apartments in Oliva, Valencia, Costa Blanca A residential where you will have EVERYTHING. Th…
Villa 6 room villa
Gandia, Spain
5 bath
751 m²
€ 875,000
The luxurious manor house with pool and garage is for sale in an urbanization near the city …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
2 bath
167 m²
€ 85,000
Area 164 m2. Plot 146 m2. The townhouse has 2 floors, plus a garage and 2 patios. To reform.…
Villa 5 room villa
la Font d en Carros, Spain
4 bath
471 m²
€ 270,000
In the urbanization of La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz for sale a house with a restaur…
Villa 3 room villa
Gandia, Spain
3 bath
215 m²
€ 294,700
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
3 bath
511 m²
€ 588,000
District Benirredra (Gandia). Quiet neighborhood, 3-storey corner house, with garage. Ideal …
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
97 m²
€ 298,000
Villa 5 room villa
Ador, Spain
5 bath
292 m²
€ 535,000
Precious villa with excellent views of the mountains and the sea is located in the urbanizat…
Villa 4 room villa
Gandia, Spain
4 bath
200 m²
€ 390,000
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
Villa 4 room villa
Xeraco, Spain
2 bath
149 m²
€ 414,750
The house is completely renovated is located on the 1st line of the beach of Xeraco. Ideal …
2 room apartment
Xeraco, Spain
2 bath
65 m²
€ 172,000
Apartament with 1 bedroom in Gandia, Valencian Community Great value for the price. Surface …
3 room apartment
Xeraco, Spain
2 bath
88 m²
€ 233,000
Apartaments with 3 bedrooms in Gandia, Valencia Great value for the price. Surface of 58 m2 …
3 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath
272 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 461,044
The excellent housing estate in the prestigious district of the city of Deniya. Is this ur…
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath
158 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 322,838
Excellent residential complex in the prestigious area of Deniy.There is this urbanization a …
