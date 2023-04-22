Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Upper Empordà
  6. Roses

Residential properties for sale in Roses, Spain

4 properties total found
2 room house in Roses, Spain
2 room house
Roses, Spain
170 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa 5 room villa in Roses, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Roses, Spain
410 m²
€ 495,000
The luxury villa is located in Rosas, Spain. 410 sq.m. villa 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, living…
2 room apartment in Roses, Spain
2 room apartment
Roses, Spain
60 m²
€ 399,000
Beautiful apartment located in Rosas, Spain. In the apartment with an area of 60 sq.m. 2 bed…
3 room apartment in Roses, Spain
3 room apartment
Roses, Spain
81 m²
€ 309,000
Beautiful apartment overlooking the sea is located in the center of Rosas, Spain. The apartm…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir