Mountain View Number of rooms for Sale in Spain
in el Baix Vinalopo
142
in Guardamar del Segura
222
in Xabia Javea
19
in Estepona
140
in Lower Empordà
58
in Denia
64
in Extremadura
90
in Almoradi
24
in Santa Pola
104
in Castell-Platja d Aro
46
in San Pedro del Pinatar
70
in Adeje
102
in San Javier
40
in Arona
83
in Sant Joan d Alacant
46
in Elx Elche
38
in Community of Madrid
39
in el Campello
21
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 5 room villa
Murcia, Spain
5 bath
283 m²
€ 1,277,062
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautiful villas…
2 room apartment
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 249,000
Apartments for sale in Benijofar, Costa Blanca Homes 2 and 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, comm…
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 333,382
LUXURY AND DESIGN APARTMENT NEXT TO THE GOLF COURSE~ ~ Luxury apartment consisting of 3 larg…
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath
112 m²
1 Floor
€ 327,596
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
185 m²
€ 349,900
Bungalows for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A new luxury residential complex, within the n…
3 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 278,641
Iconic is a new complex that is located in one of the greenest and most picturesque places i…
3 room townhouse
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
180 m²
€ 299,194
The new closed complex, located in the Alcaides area, consists of 30 houses with 3, 4 bedro…
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
5 Number of rooms
320 m²
€ 1,483,640
4 room house
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
224 m²
€ 864,061
The enclosed guarded complex is located next to Marbella Golf and equestrian clubs in Benaa…
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
3 bath
302 m²
€ 517,120
Luxury villa on the first line of the Golf course, this villa has an elevator on all floors…
Villa 3 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
3 bath
123 m²
€ 387,591
NEWLY BUILT VILLAS NEAR THE LA FINCA GOLF COURSE (ALGORFA)~ ~ With optional basements and so…
Villa 4 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 bath
157 m²
€ 753,870
NEW BUILT VILLA IN ORIHUELA COSTA (CAMPOAMOR)~ ~ Do you want to enjoy an exclusive vacation…
Properties features in Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
