Seaview Villas for Sale in Rojales, Spain

Villa 3 room villain Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
2 bath 302 m²
€ 804,900
Villa in Rojales, Costa Blanca, Alicante A villa with an independent plot, with 3 bedrooms a…
Villa 3 room villain Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bath 112 m²
€ 259,900
Detached Villa in Montesinos. Magnificent brand new 3 bedroom detached villas in Urb. La Her…
Villa 3 room villain Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 439,000
Off plan villa in La Herrada, Alicante, Costa Blanca Different types of plane to choose from…
Villa 5 room villain Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Rojales, Spain
5 bath 675 m²
€ 2,250,000
Luxury villa in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca The unique and sustainable villas of residen…
Villa 3 room villain Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,150,000
Luxury villa in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca The unique and sustainable villas of the Oce…
Villa 3 room villain Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bath 109 m²
€ 514,900
Villa in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca Surface of 101 m2. Close to all kin…
Mir