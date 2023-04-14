Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Rojales

Pool Residential properties for sale in Rojales, Spain

11 properties total found
3 room housein Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
245 m²
€ 499,000
3 room housein Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
3 room house
Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
224 m²
€ 359,000
3 room housein Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 room house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
141 m²
€ 380,000
3 room housein Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
307 m²
€ 359,000
3 room housein Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
114 m²
€ 414,000
3 room housein Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
3 room house
Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
160 m²
€ 573,000
3 room housein Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
3 room house
Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
314 m²
€ 579,100
3 room housein Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 room house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
113 m²
€ 354,900
Villa 4 room villain Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Rojales, Spain
3 bath 306 m²
€ 560,000
Luxury villas in Rojales, Costa Blanca, Alicante homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and…
9 room housein Rojales, Spain
9 room house
Rojales, Spain
13 Number of rooms
€ 875,000
Fantastic villa for sale in Costa Blanca, Spain. This villa is located in a very quiet area.…
3 room housein Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 185 m² Number of floors 1
€ 485,000
Villas for sale in a prestigious golf resort that included the first hundred golf courses i…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir