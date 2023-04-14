UAE
New buildings
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Rojales
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Rojales, Spain
56 properties total found
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
84 m²
€ 281,000
For sale a new apartment in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and…
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
€ 275,000
On sale penthouse in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and parkin…
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
87 m²
€ 316,500
For sale a new apartment in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and…
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
113 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 389,000
On sale is a new apartment in Ciudad Quesada.They are located in a closed complex with beaut…
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
104 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 365,000
On sale is a new apartment in Ciudad Quesada.They are located in a closed complex with beaut…
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
147 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 481,000
On sale townhouse in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and parkin…
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
82 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
We offer a bungalow of the lower floor in a chic complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.Apart…
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
245 m²
€ 595,000
On sale 6 houses with an exclusive design - functional, spacious and bright villas located i…
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
162 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
Almost new modern villa of 162 m2 with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in the city of Ciudad Q…
3 room house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
237 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
Stunning modern villa of 237 m2 with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in the city of Ciudad Que…
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 664,900
Ciudad Quesada is a popular area in the south of Costa Blanca. Along with beautiful nature, …
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 694,900
New chic villa in Ciudad Quesada. We offer a villa in one floor with an area of 160 sq.m. on…
4 room house
Rojales, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
306 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 670,000
Ciudad Quesada Rojales is a popular area in the south of Costa Blanca. Along with beautiful …
4 room house
Rojales, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
307 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 560,000
Ciudad Quesada Rojales is a popular area in the south of Costa Blanca. Along with beautiful …
4 room house
Rojales, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
330 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
Ciudad Quesada Rojales is a popular area in the south of Costa Blanca. Along with beautiful …
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
2 bath
209 m²
€ 449,000
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
2 bath
292 m²
€ 1,250,000
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 741,950
On sale is a modern villa in the elite area of Ciudad Quesada. Two-storey villa of 160 sq.m.…
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 379,000
On sale is a modern luxury villa in the Ciudad Quesada area. Two-storey villa with an exquis…
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 475,000
On sale is a modern villa with a swimming pool in Ciudad Quesada. The villa consists of thre…
5 room house
Rojales, Spain
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
675 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,250,000
On sale is a luxury villa in a residential complex of the Residencial Oceanic premium in Ciu…
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,150,000
On sale is a luxury villa in a residential complex of the Residencial Oceanic premium in Ciu…
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
278 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 610,000
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
278 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
302 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 639,900
Bungalow 3 rooms
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 449,000
On sale of a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in Ciudad Quesada. The upper t…
Bungalow 4 rooms
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
292 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
On sale of a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in Ciudad Quesada. The upper t…
Bungalow 4 rooms
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 369,000
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
209 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 449,000
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
Bungalow 4 rooms
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
292 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 950,000
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
Search using the map