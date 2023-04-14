Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Rojales

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Rojales, Spain

56 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m²
€ 281,000
For sale a new apartment in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and…
2 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m²
€ 275,000
On sale penthouse in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and parkin…
2 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m²
€ 316,500
For sale a new apartment in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and…
3 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 389,000
On sale is a new apartment in Ciudad Quesada.They are located in a closed complex with beaut…
3 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 365,000
On sale is a new apartment in Ciudad Quesada.They are located in a closed complex with beaut…
3 room townhousein Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 147 m² Number of floors 2
€ 481,000
On sale townhouse in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and parkin…
2 room apartmentin Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 82 m² Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
We offer a bungalow of the lower floor in a chic complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.Apart…
3 room housein Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 245 m²
€ 595,000
On sale 6 houses with an exclusive design - functional, spacious and bright villas located i…
3 room housein Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 162 m² Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
Almost new modern villa of 162 m2 with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in the city of Ciudad Q…
3 room housein Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 room house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 237 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
Stunning modern villa of 237 m2 with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in the city of Ciudad Que…
3 room housein Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 664,900
Ciudad Quesada is a popular area in the south of Costa Blanca. Along with beautiful nature, …
3 room housein Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 160 m² Number of floors 1
€ 694,900
New chic villa in Ciudad Quesada. We offer a villa in one floor with an area of 160 sq.m. on…
4 room housein Rojales, Spain
4 room house
Rojales, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 306 m² Number of floors 3
€ 670,000
Ciudad Quesada Rojales is a popular area in the south of Costa Blanca. Along with beautiful …
4 room housein Rojales, Spain
4 room house
Rojales, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 307 m² Number of floors 3
€ 560,000
Ciudad Quesada Rojales is a popular area in the south of Costa Blanca. Along with beautiful …
4 room housein Rojales, Spain
4 room house
Rojales, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 330 m² Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
Ciudad Quesada Rojales is a popular area in the south of Costa Blanca. Along with beautiful …
2 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
2 bath 209 m²
€ 449,000
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
2 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
2 bath 292 m²
€ 1,250,000
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
3 room housein Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 741,950
On sale is a modern villa in the elite area of Ciudad Quesada. Two-storey villa of 160 sq.m.…
3 room housein Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 379,000
On sale is a modern luxury villa in the Ciudad Quesada area. Two-storey villa with an exquis…
3 room housein Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 475,000
On sale is a modern villa with a swimming pool in Ciudad Quesada. The villa consists of thre…
5 room housein Rojales, Spain
5 room house
Rojales, Spain
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 675 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,250,000
On sale is a luxury villa in a residential complex of the Residencial Oceanic premium in Ciu…
3 room housein Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,150,000
On sale is a luxury villa in a residential complex of the Residencial Oceanic premium in Ciu…
3 room housein Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 278 m² Number of floors 2
€ 610,000
3 room housein Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 278 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
3 room housein Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 302 m² Number of floors 2
€ 639,900
Bungalow 3 roomsin Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 449,000
On sale of a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in Ciudad Quesada. The upper t…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 292 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
On sale of a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in Ciudad Quesada. The upper t…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 369,000
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 209 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 449,000
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 292 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 950,000
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
