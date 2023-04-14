Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Rojales
  7. Bungalow

Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Rojales, Spain

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Bungalow 3 roomsin Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 449,000
On sale of a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in Ciudad Quesada. The upper t…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 292 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
On sale of a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in Ciudad Quesada. The upper t…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 369,000
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 209 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 449,000
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 292 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 950,000
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir