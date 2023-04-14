Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Rojales
  7. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Rojales, Spain

2 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m²
€ 281,000
For sale a new apartment in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and…
2 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m²
€ 275,000
On sale penthouse in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and parkin…
2 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m²
€ 316,500
For sale a new apartment in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and…
3 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 389,000
On sale is a new apartment in Ciudad Quesada.They are located in a closed complex with beaut…
3 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 365,000
On sale is a new apartment in Ciudad Quesada.They are located in a closed complex with beaut…
2 room apartmentin Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 82 m² Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
We offer a bungalow of the lower floor in a chic complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.Apart…
2 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
Rojales, Spain
2 bath 209 m²
€ 449,000
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
2 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
Rojales, Spain
2 bath 292 m²
€ 1,250,000
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
3 room apartmentin Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 343,500
New, bright apartment in Ciudad Quesada. They are located in a closed complex with beautiful…
3 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
Rojales, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 332,239
Apartments for sale in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca Residential consisting of apartments in …
2 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
Rojales, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 369,000
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
3 room apartmentin Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 333,811
Nice apartment on the Costa Blanca, Ciudad Quesada Gran Sol is a residential located in Doña…
