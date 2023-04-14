UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Rojales
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Rojales, Spain
Apartment
Clear all
12 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
84 m²
€ 281,000
For sale a new apartment in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and…
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
€ 275,000
On sale penthouse in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and parkin…
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
87 m²
€ 316,500
For sale a new apartment in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and…
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
113 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 389,000
On sale is a new apartment in Ciudad Quesada.They are located in a closed complex with beaut…
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
104 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 365,000
On sale is a new apartment in Ciudad Quesada.They are located in a closed complex with beaut…
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
82 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
We offer a bungalow of the lower floor in a chic complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.Apart…
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
2 bath
209 m²
€ 449,000
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
2 bath
292 m²
€ 1,250,000
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
3 room apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
99 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 343,500
New, bright apartment in Ciudad Quesada. They are located in a closed complex with beautiful…
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 332,239
Apartments for sale in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca Residential consisting of apartments in …
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 369,000
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
3 room apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 333,811
Nice apartment on the Costa Blanca, Ciudad Quesada Gran Sol is a residential located in Doña…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map