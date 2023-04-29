UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Catalonia
Tarragona
Ribera d Ebre
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Ribera d Ebre, Spain
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 6 room villa
Fene, Spain
400 m²
€ 845,908
The elegant villa is located in the resort of Roses, on Costa Brava, Spain. In a two-story v…
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
120 m²
€ 120,000
Villa 4 room villa
Denia, Spain
3 bath
180 m²
€ 419,000
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath
129 m²
€ 520,000
Villa 4 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
4 bath
167 m²
€ 459,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
65 m²
€ 171,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 65 m2.Terrace: 63 m2, solarium: 50 m2.New Build.There is commun…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
1 bath
78 m²
4 Floor
€ 49,218
Maisonette apartment for sale in Alicante, in the area of Churches del Remedio. The total ar…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
128 m²
€ 178,086
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
3 bath
390 m²
€ 695,000
We offer a fine country house with an excellent view of the sea. the Real estate is constr…
3 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
170 m²
€ 491,067
Very nice and spacious 3-bedroom elevated ground floor apartment. South facing with sea view…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
71 m²
€ 142,666
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN TORREVIEJA~ ~ New Build development of just ten apartments, located …
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
1 bath
63 m²
€ 169,324
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the Philippines. Open kitchen with living room …
Properties features in Ribera d Ebre, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map