UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Aragon
Ribera Alta del Ebro
Pool Residential properties for sale in Ribera Alta del Ebro, Spain
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
els Poblets, Spain
2 bath
158 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 352,400
The original residential complex is just a few meters from the sandy beach of Almadraba, nex…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
239 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Exclusive real estate built in a residential area near all amenities. One-story property has…
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
117 m²
€ 401,424
~ MODERN VILLA IN COASTAL TOWN~ ~ Stunning modern villa only 5 minutes from the centre and b…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
270 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 530,000
A very interesting offer for the acquisition of a villa in one of the most popular areas on …
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
66 m²
€ 350,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 66 m2.Terrace: 3 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, green zo…
3 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath
105 m²
€ 137,653
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
96 m²
€ 317,185
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT, AT 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE, COSTA BLANCA…
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 180,000
3 room apartment
Costa Brava, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
€ 936,738
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
202 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 289,000
We bring to your attention the wonderful family house and in which you will undoubtedly feel…
Villa 3 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
An exclusive country house especially for you! strikes the Real estate with the beauty and…
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
€ 265,000
Properties features in Ribera Alta del Ebro, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map