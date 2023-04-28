UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Aragon
Ribera Alta del Ebro
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Ribera Alta del Ebro, Spain
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 3 room villa
Spain, Spain
320 m²
€ 1,143,307
The luxury villa is located in a quiet area of Benis, 3 km from the beaches of Moraira and C…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
€ 260,834
Magnificent penthouse for sale in the beautiful area of the Campoamor Golf Club in Orihuela …
3 room house
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
117 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 510,000
Introducing the stunning villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat.The in…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
101 m²
€ 413,699
BEFORE: 499.000€ | NOW: 455.000rnrnrnVillajoyosa is a few minutes drive from big cities such…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
Bungalow of the lower floor with an area of 46 sq.m. It consists of two bedrooms, one bathro…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
126 m²
€ 368,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 126 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, central air-condition…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
€ 185,900
Residential Complex of 40 Bungalows located in a quiet area of Pilar de la Horadada, about a…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
101 m²
€ 254,950
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Terrace: 9 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centra…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Jacarilla, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 214,612
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOWS IN VISTABELLA Newly built residential bungalow apa…
1 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath
57 m²
€ 230,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this panoramic view Tamara Apartment is a perfectly located…
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
5 bath
783 m²
€ 2,704,000
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath
73 m²
€ 158,000
Properties features in Ribera Alta del Ebro, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map