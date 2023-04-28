Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Aragon
  4. Ribera Alta del Ebro

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Ribera Alta del Ebro, Spain

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villa in Spain, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Spain, Spain
320 m²
€ 1,143,307
The luxury villa is located in a quiet area of Benis, 3 km from the beaches of Moraira and C…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 260,834
Magnificent penthouse for sale in the beautiful area of the Campoamor Golf Club in Orihuela …
3 room house in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 117 m² Number of floors 2
€ 510,000
Introducing the stunning villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat.The in…
2 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 101 m²
€ 413,699
BEFORE: 499.000€ | NOW: 455.000rnrnrnVillajoyosa is a few minutes drive from big cities such…
Bungalow 3 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
Bungalow of the lower floor with an area of 46 sq.m. It consists of two bedrooms, one bathro…
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 126 m²
€ 368,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 126 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, central air-condition…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 78 m²
€ 185,900
Residential Complex of 40 Bungalows located in a quiet area of Pilar de la Horadada, about a…
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 101 m²
€ 254,950
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Terrace: 9 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centra…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Jacarilla, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Jacarilla, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 214,612
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOWS IN VISTABELLA Newly built residential bungalow apa…
1 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 57 m²
€ 230,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this panoramic view Tamara Apartment is a perfectly located…
Villa 4 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
5 bath 783 m²
€ 2,704,000
2 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 73 m²
€ 158,000

Properties features in Ribera Alta del Ebro, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir