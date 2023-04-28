UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Aragon
Ribera Alta del Ebro
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Ribera Alta del Ebro, Spain
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
324 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 599,000
GRACEFUL COMPLEX OF 11 houses in the classiest area on the coast of Costa Blanca & ndash; Si…
2 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 426,161
Villa 4 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
4 bath
157 m²
€ 669,950
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 52,093
If you are interested in this object - write the Application and we will send the necessary data
Villa 3 room villa
Algorfa, Spain
2 bath
96 m²
€ 266,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Plot size: 185 m2.Terrace: 17 m2.New Build.There is priva…
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 249,000
6 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
160 m²
€ 168,489
6 beds apartment in the town center of Torrevieja . This apartment is made up of two joined …
Villa 2 room villa
Javea, Spain
2 bath
191 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 193,051
It is the project of a compact and comfortable country house with a penthouse and the innov…
Villa 5 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 bath
507 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 522,274
We offer an exclusive project for the most demanding customers, designed to the smallest det…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
123 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 189,900
Welcome to the wonderful new penthouse & ndash; it is one of the most interesting offers to…
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
€ 547,186
House in Elce ID D12131
Villa 4 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath
137 m²
€ 336,357
Country house with the pool. Country house with four bedrooms and three bathrooms and distri…
Properties features in Ribera Alta del Ebro, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map