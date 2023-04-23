UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Valencia
Riba-roja de Turia
Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Riba-roja de Turia, Spain
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel, Spain
3 bath
195 m²
€ 361,621
New country houses with 3 bedrooms The housing estate of Marín IV is locateded in La Cañada …
Villa 3 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 569,950
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, parki…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
119 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 175,900
Welcome to the wonderful new penthouse & ndash; it is one of the most interesting offers to…
2 room apartment
Puente Mayorga, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 290,000
6 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
424 m²
€ 1,044,586
Home within walking distance of the sea in the city of Arens de mar on the coast of Costa M…
3 room house
Costa Calida, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 234,225
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 250,000
Penthouse for sale in Villajoyosa 115m2 with garage space. The house is made up of 4 bedroom…
Villa 6 room villa
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
874 m²
€ 1,650,957
An exclusive mansion with magnificent sea views is located in San Sebastian, Basque Country.…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
189 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 757,500
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
115 m²
12/28 Floor
€ 364,000
A respectable modern complex on the Costa Blanca! A colossal project with an area of more th…
3 room house
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
433 m²
€ 1,450,000
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
160 m²
€ 316,723
