  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Valencia
  5. Riba-roja de Turia

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Riba-roja de Turia, Spain

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villa in San Miguel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel, Spain
3 bath 195 m²
€ 361,621
New country houses with 3 bedrooms The housing estate of Marín IV is locateded in La Cañada …
Villa 3 room villa in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 569,950
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, parki…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 119 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 175,900
Welcome to the wonderful new penthouse & ndash; it is one of the most interesting offers to…
2 room apartment in Puente Mayorga, Spain
2 room apartment
Puente Mayorga, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 290,000
6 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 424 m²
€ 1,044,586
Home within walking distance of the sea in the city of Arens de mar on the coast of Costa M…
3 room house in Costa Calida, Spain
3 room house
Costa Calida, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 234,225
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 250,000
Penthouse for sale in Villajoyosa 115m2 with garage space. The house is made up of 4 bedroom…
Villa 6 room villa in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
874 m²
€ 1,650,957
An exclusive mansion with magnificent sea views is located in San Sebastian, Basque Country.…
3 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 189 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 757,500
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
2 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 115 m² 12/28 Floor
€ 364,000
A respectable modern complex on the Costa Blanca! A colossal project with an area of more th…
3 room house in Benahavis, Spain
3 room house
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 433 m²
€ 1,450,000
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
160 m²
€ 316,723
