UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Murcia
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Murcia, Spain
San Pedro del Pinatar
59
Los Alcazares
52
Murcia
50
San Javier
32
Cartagena
26
Torre Pacheco
18
Bajo Guadalentin
16
Alhama de Murcia
9
Noroeste
9
Calasparra
7
Aguilas
4
Alto Guadalentin
4
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room house
Fuengirola, Spain
3 bath
417 m²
€ 985,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
3 bath
220 m²
€ 440,000
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath
131 m²
€ 566,000
3 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
90 m²
€ 349,484
3 room apartment
l Horta Oest, Spain
2 bath
127 m²
€ 90,746
Apartment with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room and kitchen in a multi-family buil…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 116,895
We present an apartment in a residential complex near a park in the city of Torrevieja. Torr…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
430 m²
€ 1,687,507
Luxurious apartment in a new building in Benidorm. They are just 50 meters from the beautifu…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
116 m²
€ 299,000
Townhouses with private pool in Lo Pagán, Murcia, Costa Cálida 5 semi-detached villas each w…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
131 m²
€ 179,900
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 131 m2.Terrace: 57 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parkin…
5 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 Number of rooms
8 bath
510 m²
€ 1,719,739
The barton of 1956 near the city of Aleya on the coast to Maresma. Distance to the center of…
Villa 4 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bath
128 m²
€ 347,790
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 243,493
New residential complex at Los Balcones(Torrevieja)~ ~ This is an exclusive residential comp…
Properties features in Murcia, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map