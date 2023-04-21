Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Murcia, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
59
Los Alcazares
52
Murcia
50
San Javier
32
Cartagena
26
Torre Pacheco
18
Bajo Guadalentin
16
Alhama de Murcia
9
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
39 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath 194 m²
€ 425,000
Villas for sale in Torre Pacheco, Murcia, Costa Calida Homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, l…
Villa 3 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 263,000
Semi-detached villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Luxury complex of 3 semi…
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 325,000
Villa 2 room villa in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 261,500
Single-family villas in Roldán, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of single-family homes…
Villa 3 room villa in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath 75 m²
€ 336,500
Single-family villas in Roldán, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of single-family homes…
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 211 m²
€ 375,000
3 exclusive villas in Los Alcázares, Murcia A housing development with a private pool, garde…
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 115 m²
€ 399,950
Villa 3 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 469,000
Villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Homes with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Aguilas, Spain
2 bath 203 m²
€ 315,000
Villas for sale in Águilas, Murcia, Costa Cálida Located in a privileged setting on the Cost…
Villa 3 room villa in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Aguilas, Spain
2 bath 203 m²
€ 305,000
Villa 3 room villa in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath 113 m²
€ 386,000
Villas for sale in Torre Pacheco, Murcia, Costa Calida Homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, l…
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 297,000
Villa 2 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
1 bath 70 m²
€ 139,950
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 94 m²
€ 225,900
Detached Villa in Los Alcazares - Mar Menor. Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the…
Villa 3 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 109 m²
€ 315,000
3 beds semidetached villas in Santiago de la Ribera. Brand new luxury villas a few minutes …
Villa 3 room villa in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 345,000
Detached Villa in Mar de Cristal - Mar Menor. Brand New High Quality Modern Style Villas Wit…
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 161 m²
€ 610,000
Detached Villa in Los Alcazares - Mar Menor. Luxury villas in Los Alcazares. They consist of…
Villa 3 room villa in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 465 m²
€ 750,000
Detached Villa in La Manga del Mar Menor. Luxury villa in La Manga de Mar Menor with private…
Villa 3 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 128 m²
€ 325,000
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
Villa 3 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 103 m²
€ 271,000
Villas in Lo Pagan. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terra…
Villa 3 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 343,000
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
Villa 3 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 143 m²
€ 343,000
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
Villa 3 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 127 m²
€ 325,000
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 189,900
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
Villa Villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa Villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
1 bath 58 m²
€ 109,900
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
Villa 2 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 215,900
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
Villa 2 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 148,900
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
Villa 3 room villa in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 290,000
Villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, near the sea in Mar de Cristal. Located next to ser…
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 167 m²
€ 369,000
Villa with straight lines where we wanted to mix the White bone in the facade with the effe…
Villa 3 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 139 m²
€ 295,000
Luxury villas in Santiago de la Ribera. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, living …

Properties features in Murcia, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir