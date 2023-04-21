UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Murcia
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Murcia, Spain
San Pedro del Pinatar
59
Los Alcazares
52
Murcia
50
San Javier
32
Cartagena
26
Torre Pacheco
18
Bajo Guadalentin
16
Alhama de Murcia
9
Noroeste
9
Calasparra
7
Aguilas
4
Alto Guadalentin
4
Show more
Show less
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath
194 m²
€ 425,000
Villas for sale in Torre Pacheco, Murcia, Costa Calida Homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, l…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 263,000
Semi-detached villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Luxury complex of 3 semi…
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 325,000
Villa 2 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 261,500
Single-family villas in Roldán, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of single-family homes…
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath
75 m²
€ 336,500
Single-family villas in Roldán, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of single-family homes…
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath
211 m²
€ 375,000
3 exclusive villas in Los Alcázares, Murcia A housing development with a private pool, garde…
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
3 bath
115 m²
€ 399,950
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
220 m²
€ 469,000
Villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Homes with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa
Aguilas, Spain
2 bath
203 m²
€ 315,000
Villas for sale in Águilas, Murcia, Costa Cálida Located in a privileged setting on the Cost…
Villa 3 room villa
Aguilas, Spain
2 bath
203 m²
€ 305,000
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath
113 m²
€ 386,000
Villas for sale in Torre Pacheco, Murcia, Costa Calida Homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, l…
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
107 m²
€ 297,000
Villa 2 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
1 bath
70 m²
€ 139,950
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath
94 m²
€ 225,900
Detached Villa in Los Alcazares - Mar Menor. Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
109 m²
€ 315,000
3 beds semidetached villas in Santiago de la Ribera. Brand new luxury villas a few minutes …
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath
155 m²
€ 345,000
Detached Villa in Mar de Cristal - Mar Menor. Brand New High Quality Modern Style Villas Wit…
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath
161 m²
€ 610,000
Detached Villa in Los Alcazares - Mar Menor. Luxury villas in Los Alcazares. They consist of…
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath
465 m²
€ 750,000
Detached Villa in La Manga del Mar Menor. Luxury villa in La Manga de Mar Menor with private…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
128 m²
€ 325,000
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
103 m²
€ 271,000
Villas in Lo Pagan. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terra…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 343,000
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
143 m²
€ 343,000
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
127 m²
€ 325,000
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath
88 m²
€ 189,900
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
Villa Villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
1 bath
58 m²
€ 109,900
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
Villa 2 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath
88 m²
€ 215,900
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
Villa 2 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 148,900
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath
121 m²
€ 290,000
Villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, near the sea in Mar de Cristal. Located next to ser…
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath
167 m²
€ 369,000
Villa with straight lines where we wanted to mix the White bone in the facade with the effe…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
139 m²
€ 295,000
Luxury villas in Santiago de la Ribera. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, living …
