Lakefront Villas for sale in Murcia, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
59
Los Alcazares
52
Murcia
50
San Javier
32
Cartagena
26
Torre Pacheco
18
Bajo Guadalentin
16
Alhama de Murcia
9
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villa in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath 264 m² Number of floors 2
€ 695,000
We offer a luxury villa of the year 2000 with stunning sea views. The property is built us…
Villa 2 room villa in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 127,532
Semidetached villa with 2 bedrooms near Villamartin . 2 beds & 2 bathrooms semidetached vill…
Villa 3 room villa in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
3 bath 134 m²
€ 649,950
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
4 room house in Teulada, Spain
4 room house
Teulada, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 370 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,495,000
3 room townhouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 105 m²
€ 601,235
Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within a residential complex with communal gardens an…
Villa 5 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 250 m²
€ 690,000
3 room apartment in Los Balcones, Spain
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 208 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 200,000
Just now! Modern complex with apartments with spacious terraces and fabulous solariums. This…
Villa 4 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 200 m²
€ 450,000
Villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alicante. Magnificent villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alican…
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 260,324
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
Villa 3 room villa in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Javea, Spain
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 296,267
We offer a modern style villa project for those who want to surround themselves with luxury …
3 room house in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room house
Las Escalericas, Spain
4 Number of rooms 335 m² Number of floors 2
€ 780,000
Modern designer townhouses in a golf resort in the province of Alicante, on the Costa Blan…
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² 4 Floor
€ 105,000

Properties features in Murcia, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
