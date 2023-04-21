Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Murcia, Spain

8 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 136 m² Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
We offer you a modern compact townhouse located in the city of Los Alkasares, near Mar Menor…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 256,800
We offer you a modern townhouse located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor. The house…
3 room townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 247,000
Introducing the new modern bungalow in Santiago de la Ribera. A beautiful resort town locate…
3 room townhouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 137 m²
€ 320,000
3 room townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 182,000
Townhouses with private garden and sunny solarium in Santiago de Ribera. They consist of 3 …
3 room townhouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 250,000
Townhouses a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Houses with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
3 room townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 128 m²
€ 284,950
Luxury villa in Santiago de la Ribera. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with priv…
3 room townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 115 m²
€ 249,000
Cozy 3 bedroom townhouses with private pool in San Pedro del Pinatar. Located in a consolid…

