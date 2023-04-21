Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Murcia, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
186
San Javier
124
Torre Pacheco
101
Los Alcazares
84
Murcia
63
Cartagena
53
Bajo Guadalentin
36
Alhama de Murcia
21
144 properties total found
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 151 m²
€ 445,000
Semi-detached villas in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Calida 4 spacious semi-detached houses …
3 room house in San Javier, Spain
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² Number of floors 1
€ 339,900
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with a total …
3 room house in San Javier, Spain
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m² Number of floors 1
€ 303,900
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with an area …
4 room house in San Javier, Spain
4 room house
San Javier, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable two-story house wit…
3 room house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m² Number of floors 2
€ 437,000
We offer you a modern villa located in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia surrounded by all servi…
3 room house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 370,000
We offer you a modern, luxurious villa located in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia surrounded b…
4 room house in Torre Pacheco, Spain
4 room house
Torre Pacheco, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 349 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,210,000
4 room house in Torre Pacheco, Spain
4 room house
Torre Pacheco, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 349 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,252,000
4 room house in Torre Pacheco, Spain
4 room house
Torre Pacheco, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 349 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,375,000
4 room house in Torre Pacheco, Spain
4 room house
Torre Pacheco, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 349 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,400,000
3 room house in Las Beatas, Spain
3 room house
Las Beatas, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 113 m² Number of floors 2
€ 345,000
We present a stunning villa in a beautiful modern housing complex in San Pedro del Pinatar.T…
3 room house in Las Beatas, Spain
3 room house
Las Beatas, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 113 m² Number of floors 2
€ 345,000
Introducing the new villa in San Pedro del Pinatar in the indoor urbanization of Altos de Sa…
2 room apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 235,000
Introducing the apartment in the new indoor complex at Santa Rosalía.The ground floor apartm…
2 room apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 64 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 239,000
For sale a new apartment in the city of Santa Rosalía, in a residential complex from the dev…
2 room apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 265,000
Introducing the apartment in the new indoor complex at Santa Rosalía.The ground floor apartm…
2 room apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 339,000
Introducing the chic apartment in the new indoor complex at Santa Rosalía.The residential co…
3 room house in San Javier, Spain
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 125 m² Number of floors 2
€ 389,900
We offer you a modern villa located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor. The house is …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 256,800
We offer you a modern townhouse located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor. The house…
3 room townhouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 136 m² Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
We offer you a modern compact townhouse located in the city of Los Alkasares, near Mar Menor…
3 room house in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house
Los Alcazares, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² Number of floors 2
€ 334,000
We offer you a modern villa located in the city of Los Alkasares, near Mar Menor. The house …
3 room townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 247,000
Introducing the new modern bungalow in Santiago de la Ribera. A beautiful resort town locate…
3 room house in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house
Los Alcazares, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
Introducing the new modern villa in Los Alcázares. Villa with an area of 110 square meters. …
Villa 3 room villa in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath 194 m²
€ 425,000
Villas for sale in Torre Pacheco, Murcia, Costa Calida Homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, l…
2 room apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 65 m²
€ 129,900
2 room house in San Javier, Spain
2 room house
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 193,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 263,000
Semi-detached villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Luxury complex of 3 semi…
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 98 m²
€ 261,000
2 room house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 83 m²
€ 153,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 263,000
2 room house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 153,000

