UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Murcia
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Murcia, Spain
San Pedro del Pinatar
186
San Javier
124
Torre Pacheco
101
Los Alcazares
84
Murcia
63
Cartagena
53
Bajo Guadalentin
36
Alhama de Murcia
21
Alto Guadalentin
18
Aguilas
16
Noroeste
15
Calasparra
13
Mazarron
4
Abanilla
1
Fuente Alamo de Murcia
1
Oriental
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
144 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 bath
151 m²
€ 445,000
Semi-detached villas in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Calida 4 spacious semi-detached houses …
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 339,900
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with a total …
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
84 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 303,900
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with an area …
4 room house
San Javier, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable two-story house wit…
3 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
109 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 437,000
We offer you a modern villa located in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia surrounded by all servi…
3 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
109 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 370,000
We offer you a modern, luxurious villa located in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia surrounded b…
4 room house
Torre Pacheco, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
349 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,210,000
4 room house
Torre Pacheco, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
349 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,252,000
4 room house
Torre Pacheco, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
349 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,375,000
4 room house
Torre Pacheco, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
349 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,400,000
3 room house
Las Beatas, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
113 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 345,000
We present a stunning villa in a beautiful modern housing complex in San Pedro del Pinatar.T…
3 room house
Las Beatas, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
113 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 345,000
Introducing the new villa in San Pedro del Pinatar in the indoor urbanization of Altos de Sa…
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 235,000
Introducing the apartment in the new indoor complex at Santa Rosalía.The ground floor apartm…
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
64 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 239,000
For sale a new apartment in the city of Santa Rosalía, in a residential complex from the dev…
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 265,000
Introducing the apartment in the new indoor complex at Santa Rosalía.The ground floor apartm…
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
68 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 339,000
Introducing the chic apartment in the new indoor complex at Santa Rosalía.The residential co…
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
125 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 389,900
We offer you a modern villa located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor. The house is …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
77 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 256,800
We offer you a modern townhouse located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor. The house…
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
136 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
We offer you a modern compact townhouse located in the city of Los Alkasares, near Mar Menor…
3 room house
Los Alcazares, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
106 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 334,000
We offer you a modern villa located in the city of Los Alkasares, near Mar Menor. The house …
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
126 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 247,000
Introducing the new modern bungalow in Santiago de la Ribera. A beautiful resort town locate…
3 room house
Los Alcazares, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
Introducing the new modern villa in Los Alcázares. Villa with an area of 110 square meters. …
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath
194 m²
€ 425,000
Villas for sale in Torre Pacheco, Murcia, Costa Calida Homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, l…
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath
65 m²
€ 129,900
2 room house
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 193,000
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 263,000
Semi-detached villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Luxury complex of 3 semi…
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
98 m²
€ 261,000
2 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
83 m²
€ 153,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 263,000
2 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 153,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in Murcia, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map