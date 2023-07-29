Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Mansions for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room house in Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Modern golf villas on the first line in Pilar de la Oradada. Consist of 3 bedrooms, 4 bathro…
€ 694,638
3 room house in Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
Modern new villas in Pinar de Campoverd, Oriuela Costa. The villas have 3 or 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
€ 358,166
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 152 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 50 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
€ 313,000
Villa 3 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Luxury villas with 3 bedrooms near Villamartin. Luxury villas with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroom…
€ 267,350
Villa 5 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
TRADITIONAL VILLA IN MARBELLA CENTERMagnificent family villa of 700 m² of surface and 1482 m…
€ 2,500,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 1
NEW QUARTERS WITH A FAT IN THE TRADE Newlyweds with one of the best places you can find & #…
€ 487,449
2 room apartment in Aguilas, Spain
2 room apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Isea Calma is a residential complex located in the urbanization of Isla del Freil, in Aguila…
€ 317,000
2 room apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
€ 62,291
9 room house in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
9 room house
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 524 m²
A unique opportunity to purchase a mansion in Spain with panoramic views of the coast …
€ 7,140,355
Villa 3 room villa in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Separate house after repair. With territory more than 170m2. Awesome look, calm urbanization
€ 197,984
2 room house in Spain, Spain
2 room house
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
€ 586,163
3 room apartment in El Cuarton, Spain
3 room apartment
El Cuarton, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 180,000

