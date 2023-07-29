Pool Mansions for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

UAE
Real Estate Glossary
Log in
No properties were found in this region.
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room house
Spain, Spain
3
150 m²
Modern golf villas on the first line in Pilar de la Oradada. Consist of 3 bedrooms, 4 bathro…
€ 694,638
Recommend
3 room house
Spain, Spain
3
97 m²
Modern new villas in Pinar de Campoverd, Oriuela Costa. The villas have 3 or 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
€ 358,166
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
152 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 152 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 50 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
€ 313,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
3
115 m²
Luxury villas with 3 bedrooms near Villamartin. Luxury villas with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroom…
€ 267,350
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5
5
TRADITIONAL VILLA IN MARBELLA CENTERMagnificent family villa of 700 m² of surface and 1482 m…
€ 2,500,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
240 m²
1
NEW QUARTERS WITH A FAT IN THE TRADE Newlyweds with one of the best places you can find & #…
€ 487,449
Recommend
2 room apartment
Aguilas, Spain
2
2
79 m²
Isea Calma is a residential complex located in the urbanization of Isla del Freil, in Aguila…
€ 317,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2
1
63 m²
2
€ 62,291
Recommend
9 room house
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
11
9
1 524 m²
A unique opportunity to purchase a mansion in Spain with panoramic views of the coast …
€ 7,140,355
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3
2
104 m²
Separate house after repair. With territory more than 170m2. Awesome look, calm urbanization
€ 197,984
Recommend
2 room house
Spain, Spain
2
120 m²
€ 586,163
Recommend
3 room apartment
El Cuarton, Spain
3
2
100 m²
€ 180,000
Recommend
Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Search using the map
