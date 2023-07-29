Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Mansions for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Spain, Spain
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
€ 407,925
3 room apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 4
Málaga Apartments 500 mt to the Beach in Fuengirola Luxurious Spanish apartments are located…
€ 473,000
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
€ 157,705
3 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
Apartment for sale in Costalita, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and characteristics …
€ 422,953
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS AND PENTHOUSES IN TORREVIEJA ~ ~ New Build privileged building just 35…
€ 237,647
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is commu…
€ 189,500
2 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment in Villachoyos in the Paraiso area, located on the 1st floor. The total a…
€ 174,107
3 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments by the Lake in Marbella This lovely residential develop…
€ 610,000
4 room house in Spain, Spain
4 room house
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 198 m²
This magnificent villa has 4 bedrooms, one of which is a suite of 30 m2 with a large dressin…
€ 691,652
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Apartments with a Mediterranean Touch in a Resort-like Complex in Benahavis This proj…
€ 395,000
2 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
Centrally Located Modern Apartments with Sea Views in Estepona This project is located in th…
€ 291,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN DOLORES~ ~ New Build Residential Complex of townhouses and semi-deta…
€ 250,334

