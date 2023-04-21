Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Murcia, Spain

98 properties total found
3 room house in San Javier, Spain
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² Number of floors 1
€ 339,900
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with a total …
3 room house in San Javier, Spain
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m² Number of floors 1
€ 303,900
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with an area …
4 room house in San Javier, Spain
4 room house
San Javier, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable two-story house wit…
3 room house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m² Number of floors 2
€ 437,000
We offer you a modern villa located in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia surrounded by all servi…
3 room house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 370,000
We offer you a modern, luxurious villa located in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia surrounded b…
4 room house in Torre Pacheco, Spain
4 room house
Torre Pacheco, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 349 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,210,000
4 room house in Torre Pacheco, Spain
4 room house
Torre Pacheco, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 349 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,252,000
4 room house in Torre Pacheco, Spain
4 room house
Torre Pacheco, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 349 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,375,000
4 room house in Torre Pacheco, Spain
4 room house
Torre Pacheco, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 349 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,400,000
3 room house in Las Beatas, Spain
3 room house
Las Beatas, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 113 m² Number of floors 2
€ 345,000
We present a stunning villa in a beautiful modern housing complex in San Pedro del Pinatar.T…
3 room house in Las Beatas, Spain
3 room house
Las Beatas, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 113 m² Number of floors 2
€ 345,000
Introducing the new villa in San Pedro del Pinatar in the indoor urbanization of Altos de Sa…
3 room house in San Javier, Spain
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 125 m² Number of floors 2
€ 389,900
We offer you a modern villa located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor. The house is …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 256,800
We offer you a modern townhouse located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor. The house…
3 room townhouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 136 m² Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
We offer you a modern compact townhouse located in the city of Los Alkasares, near Mar Menor…
3 room house in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house
Los Alcazares, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² Number of floors 2
€ 334,000
We offer you a modern villa located in the city of Los Alkasares, near Mar Menor. The house …
3 room townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 247,000
Introducing the new modern bungalow in Santiago de la Ribera. A beautiful resort town locate…
3 room house in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house
Los Alcazares, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
Introducing the new modern villa in Los Alcázares. Villa with an area of 110 square meters. …
Villa 3 room villa in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath 194 m²
€ 425,000
Villas for sale in Torre Pacheco, Murcia, Costa Calida Homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, l…
2 room house in San Javier, Spain
2 room house
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 193,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 263,000
Semi-detached villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Luxury complex of 3 semi…
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 98 m²
€ 261,000
2 room house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 83 m²
€ 153,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 263,000
2 room house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 153,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
4 bath 143 m²
€ 339,000
3 room townhouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 137 m²
€ 320,000
3 room house in San Javier, Spain
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 91 m² Number of floors 2
€ 230,900
We offer you a modern, luxurious villa located in Los Alcázares. The villa is located on the…
3 room house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 390,950
Bungalow 3 rooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 267,000
Bungalow 3 rooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 279,950
On sale a new bungalow in San Pedro del Pinatar 300 meters from the seaBungalow with an area…

Properties features in Murcia, Spain

