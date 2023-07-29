UAE
Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain
Duplex
No properties were found in this region.
Add a property
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2
2
79 m²
€ 226,989
Recommend
4 room house
Estepona, Spain
4
2
163 m²
€ 394,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
108 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build detached villa build on the generous plot of …
€ 300,080
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
110 m²
House for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area. The total area of 110.00 m2, the plot of…
€ 262,435
Recommend
2 room apartment
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2
1
103 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 102 m2.Garden: 25 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered …
€ 212,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2
2
177 m²
The closed-type complex consists of 2x and 3x bedroom apartments, penthouses and apartments…
€ 133,826
Recommend
3 room house
Canyelles, Spain
3
369 m²
2
The magnificent three-story villa with sea views is located in the prestigious urbanization …
€ 2,200,000
Recommend
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
2
106 m²
New villa with stunning views in the city of Polop.The city of Polop is a small town in the …
€ 299,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
2
1
58 m²
The complex is under construction in the San Marti area of Barcelona. The city center is a …
€ 248,340
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
133 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouse…
€ 282,511
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
3
112 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Garden: 74 m2, 2 terraces: 100 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
€ 584,500
Recommend
2 room apartment
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2
1
161 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 161 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovere…
€ 243,000
Recommend
Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
