Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Spain
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. Duplexes

Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

Duplex To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
€ 226,989
4 room house in Estepona, Spain
4 room house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
€ 394,000
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build detached villa build on the generous plot of …
€ 300,080
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
House for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area. The total area of 110.00 m2, the plot of…
€ 262,435
2 room apartment in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 102 m2.Garden: 25 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered …
€ 212,000
2 room apartment in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
The closed-type complex consists of 2x and 3x bedroom apartments, penthouses and apartments…
€ 133,826
3 room house in Canyelles, Spain
3 room house
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 2
The magnificent three-story villa with sea views is located in the prestigious urbanization …
€ 2,200,000
3 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
New villa with stunning views in the city of Polop.The city of Polop is a small town in the …
€ 299,000
2 room apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
The complex is under construction in the San Marti area of Barcelona. The city center is a …
€ 248,340
3 room townhouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouse…
€ 282,511
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Garden: 74 m2, 2 terraces: 100 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
€ 584,500
2 room apartment in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 161 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovere…
€ 243,000

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir