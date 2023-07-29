Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Spain
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. Duplexes

Lakefront Duplexes for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

Duplex To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
€ 199,500
6 room house in Spain, Spain
6 room house
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 950 m²
€ 2,786,512
Villa 5 room villa in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 585 m²
5 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 412 m2.Plot size: 1000 m2.Terrace: 84 m2.Private pool: 50 m2.Th…
€ 3,950,000
3 room house in Costa Brava, Spain
3 room house
Costa Brava, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The house overlooking the sea in Martoss's urbanization of the city of Toss de Mar. An urban…
€ 927,285
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
€ 94,972
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nuev…
€ 239,111
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€ 145,000
3 room apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN TORRE-PACHECO~ ~ New build residential complex of apartments in Torr…
€ 117,120
4 room house in Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Four-bedroom country house, living room with fireplace, kitchen, bathroom and barbecue area …
€ 195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
TURNKEY TOWNHOUSES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT !!!. . 2 and 3 bedroom homes, with high qual…
€ 129,803
Villa 3 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 1
  At Dehesa de Campoamor, we build the best stalls for stars.   For more demanding customer…
€ 794,921
3 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Estepona within Walking Distance to Town Centre Open-view apar…
€ 348,000

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir