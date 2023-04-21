Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Bungalow

Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Murcia, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
19
Cartagena
2
San Javier
2
Torre Pacheco
1
Bungalow To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Bungalow 3 rooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 279,950
On sale a new bungalow in San Pedro del Pinatar 300 meters from the seaBungalow with an area…
Bungalow 3 rooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 267,000
Bungalow 3 rooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 239,900
New bungalow in a Mediterranean-style residential complex in the city of San Pedro del Pinat…

Properties features in Murcia, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir